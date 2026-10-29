As war strains Kremlin finances, Putin reaches into more pockets in search of new revenue streams

New taxes will hit mining companies and bank interest

The government proposes a 20%-30% windfall profits tax on mining companies that have benefited from prices that have risen since last year. That will hit companies producing iron ore, nickel and gold. Another measure imposes higher rates of 13% to 22% on income from interest, dividends and proceeds from selling property. Such income is currently taxed at 13% for amounts under 2.4 million rubles ($29,800) and 15% above that.

Other proposals to take effect Jan. 1 include a 100-ruble per parcel charge and 22% VAT on formerly tax-free foreign goods worth less than 200 euros that are bought online. There's also a 35% tax on dividends paid into restricted accounts for foreign investors from "unfriendly countries."

People asked about taxes and finances on the street in Moscow responded with a mix of complaints and resignation. "They need money for state coffers, they need to collect more from people, from ordinary people," said Denis Bystrov, 39.

"What can you do?" said Nelly Godunova, 92. "I've got four university degrees, they were all free, you know? True, I've given plenty to this country. But no matter... If you earned something, you've got to give back."

"Everyone knows perfectly well that the money's going for the military operation, right?" said Sergei Sukachev, who gave his age as "almost 70." "I've suffered a little as a businessman, to be honest, but I clearly understand, it's best to hang on and to get our way."