China's plenum backs tighter party discipline, a priority for Xi. Here's why it matters

BEIJING: China's Communist Party leaders ended a closely watched four-day meeting this week by endorsing a core priority for President Xi Jinping: tightening internal discipline and fighting corruption. The decisions could set the stage for personnel changes in key leadership bodies next year, when Xi is expected to secure a fourth term as party leader.

The Central Committee's fifth plenum adopted a resolution Thursday on strengthening discipline and combating corruption. It also ratified the expulsions of more than 30 senior officials from the party, including one who was until early this year the army's top general, and promoted the remaining general serving on the commission that oversees China's military to the Politburo, one of the top decision-making bodies.

On Friday, party officials outlined plans to carry out the plenum's decisions, emphasizing tighter discipline.

Here's what to know and why it matters:

Nearly 1,000 senior officials disciplined since Xi took power

Xi has made loyalty and fighting corruption defining features of his government since taking power in 2012, but party officials acknowledged Friday that disciplinary violations persist.

"Problems of misconduct and breaches of discipline are persistent, entrenched and recurring," Zhang Fuhai, deputy director of the Central Committee for Discipline Inspection, told a press briefing with other officials to discuss the plenum's decisions. "Efforts to address them require unwavering commitment over the long term."

Zhang said disciplinary and supervisory agencies had opened 8.1 million cases and disciplined 7.9 million people since the party's 18th National Congress in 2012, when Xi became its leader. Those disciplined included 963 senior officials under the direct management of the party's central leadership.

The party vows to maintain tough punishment

One of the officials also made clear that punishment will continue, and it will be harsh.

"By severely punishing officials who have become corrupt, it encourages and protects those who serve with integrity," said Huang Jianfa, deputy head of the party's Central Organization Department. "In practice, some party members and officials fail to act or are slow to act for a range of reasons: some lack motivation and are unwilling to act; others fear getting into trouble and dare not act; still others lack the skills to act effectively."