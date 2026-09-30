Ahead of China's 77th anniversary, Xi Jinping projects confidence in economy despite pressures

BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping sought to project a message of confidence, saying the country's economy had demonstrated “strong resilience and vitality” despite mounting pressures, and called for efforts to achieve the economic targets for the year.

Addressing a reception in Beijing marking the 77th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, Xi said the economy had “forged ahead under pressure”, while shifting towards new growth drivers and higher-quality development.

China observes October 1 as National Day and celebrates the event with a weeklong holiday.

In his address, Xi said, “Our country’s economy has forged ahead under pressure, shifting towards new drivers and higher quality, and demonstrating strong resilience and vitality.”

The Chinese economy faced pressure as the GDP shrank to 4.3 per cent in the second quarter, the softest quarterly expansion since late 2022, down from five per cent in the first quarter.

China’s household consumption remained around 40 per cent of its GDP, relying mostly on export growth.

Xi called on the nation to forge ahead with firm confidence and take solid steps to achieve the great national rejuvenation.

"The great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation is unstoppable," Xi said.

"As long as we remain confident, stay focused on our goals and move forward steadily, step by step, success will ultimately belong to the great CPC, the great Chinese people and the great People's Republic of China."