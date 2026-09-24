Trump hails 'great friendship' as Xi urges US, China to keep AI under 'human control' at White House meet

Xi says China and US should make sure AI is 'always under human control'

Trump said in a social media post earlier Thursday that artificial intelligence — "superintelligence" as he is trying to rebrand it — will be high on the agenda amid growing global anxiety that the technology will kill jobs or potentially even wipe out humanity.

"I want to leave it exactly where it is," Trump wrote. "That is China's position also."

Xi also touched on AI in his opening comments, saying that the two countries had a responsibility to ensure that humans always operate AI.

"We have both the capability and responsibility to develop and manage AI for good and ensure that a development of AI is always under human control and serves the well being of the people," the Chinese leader said.

The two countries' finance ministers met earlier this week, with the US proposing a new "notification mechanism" for AI incidents between the two nations.

Trump rolls out the red carpet for Xi and faces criticism from some White House allies

Trump has made clear he wants to impress Xi with the visit. The Republican president made sure construction of a new helicopter landing pad on the White House's South Lawn was completed before the visit and he met Xi and his wife, Peng Liyuan, on Wednesday evening when they flew into Joint Base Andrews outside Washington.

The White House also arranged for an elaborate military review that the leaders and their spouses observed before the Oval Office talks. Following the military review, first lady Melania Trump accompanied Peng for a visit to the Smithsonian National Museum of Asian Art.

After about 90 minutes of talks, the leaders stepped out to the South Lawn so Trump could show off the new White House helipad and give Xi a tour of Marine One, the presidential helicopter. Trump and Xi also appeared to peer at the ballroom construction site from afar. Xi left the White House shortly after the quick tour and is to return in the evening for the state dinner.

"We had a great meeting," Trump said in a brief exchange with reporters after the tour.

Later, the leaders will dine on sea bass at a black-tie dinner in the White House East Room, featuring red décor and a toast honoring the late President Richard Nixon, whose 1972 trip to China led to the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1979 and the parallel severing of formal ties with Taiwan.

Trump's decision to roll out the red carpet for Xi has spurred criticism from lawmakers in both parties and some White House allies.

"Quite frankly, had the White House asked me for advice, I would have suggested the president not invite Xi Jinping to Washington for such a lavish welcome here in the United States of America based on all of the troubling issues we have with President Xi and the Chinese Communist Party," said Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss.