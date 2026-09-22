Trump renames artificial intelligence as 'super intelligence', rejects international regulation of AI

UNITED NATIONS: US President Donald Trump on Tuesday firmly rejected calls for international supervision of artificial intelligence, calling them a "globalist scheme" to control the new technology.

Speaking to the United Nations General Assembly, Trump also announced that the US government would henceforth use the term "super intelligence" rather than "artificial intelligence" in its communications, hoping that the world would follow suit.

"It sounds much better" and "it's much more accurate," he added, musing on whether the rest of the world would adopt the term.

Trump also dismissed warnings from AI safety advocates, comparing them to warnings about climate change, whose human causes are affirmed by the overwhelming consensus of the scientific community.

"Every major new technology brings challenges, and super intelligence is no exception," he said.

"The very same people who said we'll all be dead in 12 years because of global warming... are now saying that AI is going to kill us all, that robots are going to attack us, and that everything is going to be a total disaster."

'Globalist scheme'

Ahead of the week of meetings and speeches in New York, leaders of more than 20 countries urged binding safety measures for advanced artificial intelligence, warning that the technology's development could outpace the ability to control it.

AI superpowers China and the United States are not signatories.

Trump told the UN that the "United States totally rejects any attempt to construct a globalist scheme to control... artificial intelligence."