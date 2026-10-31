Quad sharpens economic, maritime strategy amid growing concerns over China's influence

NEW DELHI: The United States, India, Japan and Australia have stepped up efforts to reduce strategic dependence on vulnerable global supply chains, counter economic coercion and strengthen maritime security across the Indo-Pacific, underscoring the grouping's intent to address China's growing economic and strategic influence in the region.

Meeting in Atlanta on Saturday, the foreign ministers of the four countries reaffirmed their commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific, placing economic security, critical minerals, advanced technologies and maritime cooperation at the centre of their expanding agenda. However, the joint statement did not specify a timeline for the leaders' summit.

Although China was not explicitly named in the joint statement, its language reflected longstanding concerns among Quad members over Beijing's dominance in critical supply chains, industrial overcapacity, export restrictions and increasingly assertive regional posture.

The ministers expressed "grave concerns" over economic coercion, including arbitrary export restrictions and "non-market policies and practices that result in overcapacity to disrupt global supply chains in critical industries", a joint statement issued after the meeting said.

The emphasis on diversifying supply chains and reducing dependence on individual suppliers carries particular significance for China, which occupies a dominant position in several critical mineral processing and manufacturing sectors.

Critical minerals emerged as a key area of cooperation. Building on the Quad Critical Minerals Initiative announced in May, the four countries agreed to strengthen recycling and recovery networks to reduce reliance on any single supplier. The United States committed $10 million towards infrastructure and facilities in India and ASEAN countries to recover critical minerals from electronic waste and scrap.

The initiative signals an effort to develop alternative sources of strategic materials at a time when access to minerals essential for semiconductors, batteries, electric vehicles and defence technologies has become an increasingly important geopolitical concern.