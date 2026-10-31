Turkey throws its former foreign minister's name into the race for next UN chief

ISTANBUL: Turkey has officially nominated a former foreign minister and yearslong ambassador to the United Nations for the next U.N. secretary-general, state-run media reported Saturday.

The next U.N. chief will succeed António Guterres, who has led the world body for almost 10 years. The organization is under pressure to reform as it finds itself sidelined in wars in Iran, Ukraine and Gaza while also facing a financial crisis that has forced major cuts to humanitarian and development programs.

Feridun Sinirlioglu, a 70-year-old former Turkish foreign minister and U.N. diplomat, had floated his candidacy on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly's high-level meeting in New York last month.

Sinirlioglu was Turkey's top diplomat for a few months in 2015, an interim period between elections, and its U.N. ambassador between 2016 and 2023. He currently serves as the secretary-general of the Vienna-based Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe. His current three-year mandate is scheduled to end in December 2027, but the top U.N. job would have a Jan. 1 start date.

Ahmet Yildiz, Turkey's current representative to the U.N., told the Anadolu news agency that Sinirlioglu's name was officially submitted with backing from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.