Indian among 12 killed in latest Russian attacks on Ukraine: Zelenskyy

An Indian citizen was among 12 people killed in the latest Russian attacks in and around Ukraine’s capital overnight into Tuesday morning, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Tuesday.

Zelenskyy said that Russia began the attack at 6 pm Monday, using ballistic, cruise and anti-radar missiles, as well as 218 drones and decoys. About a third of the drones were reportedly jet-powered.

The overnight strikes marked the sixth consecutive day of Russian attacks on Kyiv, following an unprecedented stretch of air raid alerts that began last week.

In a detailed social media post, Zelenskyy said since Monday evening, guided aerial bomb and drone strikes have continued against Odesa and the region.

"Overall, 12 people were killed, among them an Indian citizen, and dozens more were injured in the attack," he said.

"My condolences to everyone who has lost family and loved ones," the Ukrainian president added.

Zelenskyy said dozens of people were injured in the attacks, which also hit Kyiv, Odesa, Kherson, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Zhytomyr, Sumy and Dnipro regions.

In Kyiv, seven people were killed in a strike on a railway depot.

In Boryspil, a five-storey residential building was damaged, and 50 people were evacuated, while four people were killed and 13 injured in the city, Zelenskyy said.