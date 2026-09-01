Nepal flash flood death toll climbs to 1003, rescue operations enter seventh day with 3,916 people missing

The deadly flash floods that ravaged the Nepal-Tibet border on August 26 have left at least 987 killed in Nepal and 16 killed in Tibet, raising the total death toll to 1,003.

The floods triggered by the collapse of a Himalayan glacier left thousands missing and damaged homes, roads, bridges and hydropower infrastructure.

Notably, the number of missing in Nepal dropped to 3,916, as rescue efforts entered a seventh day, and the bodies recovered rose.

According to the latest figures, 927 bodies have been sealed, of which 51 have been handed over to family members following identification, while 726 remain unidentified.

According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA), 321 bodies were recovered from Chitwan, 216 from Nawalparasi East, 170 from Nawalparasi West and 95 from Nuwakot.

Similarly, 65 bodies were recovered from Gorkha, 55 from Dhading, 38 from Tanahun and 27 from Rasuwa. The flash flood has affected eight districts, the NDRRMA said, adding that of the 279 people injured, 168 have been discharged from various hospitals after treatment.