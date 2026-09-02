Trump floats renaming Strait of Hormuz after himself, says ready to strike Iran again 'any time'

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump on Wednesday suggested renaming the Strait of Hormuz as "Trump Strait," asserting US control of the vital waterway even as fighting raged there with Iran.

It is the latest in a series of geographical name changes floated by Trump, and comes after he claimed US sovereignty over the strait that Tehran has effectively shut for six months.

"Now that we have it under USA control, should we change the name Hormuz Strait to TRUMP STRAIT??? Like America itself, it would be 'hotter' than ever before!" Trump said on his Truth Social network.

Trump also said Wednesday that the US was ready to attack Iran again after extensive bombardment of sites across the country left at least 19 Iranians dead.

"We blew up much more than their radar last night. It was a very heavy attack last night, and we're prepared to do another one any time we want," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.

Meanwhile, the White House later posted a map of the Gulf on social media with the waterway marked "Trump Strait."

"It's got a nice ring to it," the White House post added.

The 80-year-old president's call to unilaterally rename an international body of water after himself comes despite the fact that the six-month-old war with Iran shows no sign of ending.