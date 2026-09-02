US military completes latest strikes on Iran; Tehran vows retaliation after wedding home hit, killing five

Iran's military warns of 'devastating blows' as country reports attack on airport

Iran's Armed Forces General Staff and its joint military command said the armed forces would deliver what they described as "crushing and devastating blows" against the United States.

The state-run IRNA news agency cited a statement by Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, which warned that the attacks have only strengthened the Islamic Republic's resolve and tightened Iran's effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz, through which 20% of the world's oil normally flows.

Explosions were reported across several southern Iranian coastal areas, including the port city of Bandar Abbas that is home to naval and air force facilities as well as Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz. Witnesses in Bandar Abbas told The Associated Press that the explosions were stronger than those on Sunday and said they saw smoke rising from the eastern part of the city on the strait.

Iranian state television said US strikes hit a fishmeal factory on Qeshm Island and several civilian sites in Hormozgan province. It said a fishing pier and a Ports and Maritime Organization tower in Sirik were among the locations struck.

State TV also reported that the US military struck the civilian Jiroft Airport in central Iran's Kerman province, saying a projectile struck an area outside the runway and caused no casualties or damage to airport infrastructure.

Iranian state television reported that Tavanir, Iran's electricity grid management company, said several parts of Hormozgan province's power network had been struck. It said authorities were working to restore resulting outages.

The US and Iran are both seeking control over the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow waterway off Iran's coast that is a vital oil shipping corridor. Tehran effectively closed it after the war began.

Oil prices have moved sharply higher this week with renewed clashes between Iran and the United States. Crude, already up about 7% this week, continued to rise following the strikes on Tuesday.

The price of crude has jumped more than 50% this year and dragged the cost of gasoline upward with it. The cost for a gallon of regular gasoline in the U.S. ticked higher again overnight to $4.10, according to AAA. Last year at this time, a gallon cost $3.19.