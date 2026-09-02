What to know about the US airstrike that hit the wedding of a fisherman's daughter in Iran

CAIRO: A US missile hit a home in southern Iran where dozens were gathered to celebrate the wedding of a fisherman's daughter, according to a rights group and Iranian media.

Iranian state media said four people — two women and two children — were killed and more than 60 were wounded. The rights group said one of the children, a teenager, was killed by another strike on a nearby communications tower.

Heavy explosions shook the coastal town of Kuhestak on the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday, and security footage carried by Iran's semiofficial Fars news agency showed fireballs lighting up the night sky.

It came amid the latest round of American bombardment in southern Iran that the US military said was targeting air defenses, radar systems and maritime assets.

Kuhestak is one of a string of small towns that dot the barren coastline along the Strait of Hormuz, the chokepoint that has become a central front in the six-month war.

Kuhestak is located about 30 kilometers from the town of Minab, where 168 children were killed in a US missile strike that hit a primary school on Feb. 28, the opening day of the war launched by the US and Israel.