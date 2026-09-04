Nepal tunnel worker trapped for 9 days says he kept chanting ‘Hare Krishna’, rescued on Janmashtami

A Nepalese hydropower project worker rescued from a tunnel after being trapped for nine days after devastating floods swept through parts of Nepal on August 26, said he kept chanting the ‘Hare Krishna’ mantra while waiting to be rescued.

Sanjay Sah, a 30-year-old Nepal Electricity Authority employee from Saptari district in Madhesh province, was among two workers rescued from the tunnel at the Trishuli 3A hydropower project on Friday.

Sah told security personnel that he had been chanting the Hare Krishna mahamantra throughout the nine days he remained trapped.

“I was chanting Hare Krishna mahamantra for the past nine days,” he said shortly after being brought to safety.

His rescue coincided with Krishna Janmashtami, the Hindu festival marking the birth of Lord Krishna.

According to security officials, Sah was in stable condition and had no immediate health concerns. He was taken to a local hospital in Trishuli for medical evaluation.

The second worker rescued, 45-year-old Kabir Maharjan, was airlifted to the Nepal Army Hospital in Chhauni, Kathmandu, for further treatment due to health complications.