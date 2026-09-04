Nine days after devastating Nepal floods, two workers rescued alive from Trishuli-3A tunnel

KATHMANDU: Two workers trapped inside a tunnel of the Trishuli-3A Hydroelectric Project in Rasuwa were rescued alive on Friday, nine days after devastating floods swept through parts of Nepal on August 26, raising hopes that others trapped underground may still be alive.

The two men, identified as Sanjay Shah and Kabir Maharjan, were pulled out during an ongoing search and rescue operation at the hydropower project. One was identified as a mechanical foreman and the other as a mechanical supervisor. Both were taken for medical observation and treatment, officials said.

According to a search and rescue update issued at 9:30 am on Friday, the two workers were rescued from inside the tunnel, which was buried under mud and debris following the floods.

Energy Minister Biraj Bhakta Shrestha confirmed the rescue of the first worker, followed shortly by the rescue of the second. "We have just received news that another person...has also been rescued," Home Minister Sudan Gurung said in a statement.

The rescue has renewed hopes for workers believed to be alive inside underground sections of hydropower projects hit by the August 26 disaster.

Around 900 workers have been reported missing from hydropower sites, with hundreds believed to have been inside tunnels when floodwaters, mud and debris swept through the region.

Rescue teams have been battling collapsed sections of the tunnel, huge quantities of mud and boulders and damaged access roads. Operations have involved clearing debris, draining flooded sections, drilling into tunnels and sending air, cameras and other equipment underground to locate survivors.

Nepal has also received technical assistance from neighbouring countries. A 24-member Indian tunnel rescue team has been deployed in coordination with the Nepal Army, while a nine-member Chinese team has been working at the Upper Trishuli-3A project.

The August 26 floods caused widespread destruction across Rasuwa and adjoining areas, damaging hydropower projects, roads, bridges and settlements along the Bhote Koshi and Trishuli river systems. The disaster was likely triggered by a high-altitude event involving a glacier collapse.

At least 1,259 people have been killed and more than 5,000 remain missing, according to Nepal's disaster management agency.