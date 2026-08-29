Nepal Army team drills Trishuli 3A hydropower project tunnel to rescue 100 trapped individuals

KATHMANDU: Nepali army rescue teams were using drilling equipment on Saturday seeking to rescue more than 100 people trapped inside a hydropower tunnel, three days after devastating floods struck the site.

"The government has been continuing efforts... to rescue people trapped inside the tunnel of the Trishuli 3A Hydropower Project in Rasuwa," Nepal's prime minister's office said in a statement.

"As part of these efforts, work to clear the tunnel entrance has been intensified since early Saturday morning," it added.

Photographs shared by the office showed workers wading through churned mud and navigating vast boulders left by the floods.

It said that 82 personnel, including both army and police, were working to "excavate the tunnel entrance".

But it added that the rescue effort has become "extremely challenging" due to adverse weather conditions.

On Thursday, the office said that the army had already rescued 350 people from the site under "extremely risky" conditions, but that more than 100 remained trapped.