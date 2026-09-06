Iran says it hit a US ship in a week of renewed hostilities

Iran said Sunday that it struck an unmanned U.S. military boat in the Strait of Hormuz, marking the latest exchange of fire between the countries after a month of relative calm.

Meanwhile, Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon killed four people and injured at least 20, including children, according to Lebanese authorities, near an area that has become a flash point in fighting between Israel and the Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah.

Iran says it hit a US boat in latest Hormuz salvo

State-run media in Tehran said the U.S. vessel was trying to enter a restricted area in the Strait of Hormuz.

U.S. Central Command, which oversees the U.S. military operations in the Middle East, did not confirm the claim or respond to request for comment. It comes one day after the U.S. said it struck Iranian oil tankers in retaliation for Iran launching ballistic missiles at Navy warships.

Attacks resumed last week after roughly a month of quiet.

The war began with U.S. and Israeli attacks on Iran on Feb. 28. But since a ceasefire agreement was announced in June, on-and-off fighting has persisted with both sides trying to inflict military and economic pain as negotiations have collapsed.