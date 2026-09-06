Lebanon says 4 dead in strikes that Israel calls response to Hezbollah drones

BEIRUT: Lebanon said four people were killed on Sunday in strikes which Israel said it carried out after Hezbollah had launched drones at its soldiers in south Lebanon, the latest escalation amid a fragile truce.

Lebanon's health ministry reported two people killed in south Lebanon's Nabatieh al-Fawqa and two women killed in nearby Arab Salim.

It said 20 other people including several women and three children were wounded in those locations as well as in the city of Nabatieh and the town of Kfar Rumman, adding that the toll was provisional.

Israel's army said it was striking south Lebanon after Hezbollah fighters launched two drones towards Israeli soldiers operating in Israel's self-declared "security zone" in the south.

It slammed a "blatant violation" by Hezbollah, without reporting troop casualties in the incident.

Shortly before the statement, Israel's military had issued its first evacuation notice in Lebanon in several weeks, warning residents near a building it identified as a Hezbollah "facility" in Arab Salim to evacuate ahead of an attack on the site.

It did not issue warnings for other areas where strikes were reported.

Lebanon's state-run National News Agency (NNA) said that after the Israeli warning for the building, "enemy warplanes launched a strike on another house, destroying it" and killing the two women.

It said the Israeli military subsequently "carried out a strike on the home" threatened in the evacuation warning.

'Security zone'

The NNA said a strike in Nabatieh al-Fawqa destroyed part of the Ghandour hospital, adding that it had been out of service for years.

It also said a heavy airstrike on Nabatieh city targeted a historical building and damaged offices belonging to state finance and agriculture authorities, while shops and cafes in the vicinity were also damaged.