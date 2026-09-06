Iran threatens greater force if US launches more attacks

TEHRAN: Iran's top negotiator on Sunday threatened a more forceful response to any further US attacks after Tehran targeted American warships in their latest round of clashes.

The exchanges of fire, which began with US raids last week, come amid a deadlock in the six-month war between the two sides.

Iran has maintained its stranglehold on the strategic Strait of Hormuz while Washington continues a counter-blockade of Iranian ports.

Washington is also seeking to choke Iran's economy, rolling out sanctions on entities with financial links to the Islamic republic in a bid to force it into submission.

"The Americans must have understood that the era of proportionate responses has come to an end," said Iran's parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, who has acted as chief negotiator in talks to end the war.

"Any aggression against Iran's interests and security will receive a faster, more intense and more painful response," he added, in a speech carried by state media.

On Saturday, US Central Command (CENTCOM), which oversees American military operations in the region, said Iran had unsuccessfully fired at two American warships -- an aircraft carrier and a destroyer.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, the ideological arm of Iran's military, said the warships had been "forced to retreat" after "suffering damage", but CENTCOM said they successfully evaded the attacks.

In response, the US military said it struck three oil tankers linked to the Iranian Guards.