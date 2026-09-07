Nepal floods: Death toll surges to 1,356 as rescue efforts continue; nearly 5,000 still missing

Most bodies recovered after being swept downstream severely damaged, decomposed or recovered only in parts. Police have said that bodies carried far from the disaster sites and those that remained in water and mud have made identification particularly difficult.

Nepal Police has been collecting DNA samples from relatives of missing people to help identify unclaimed bodies and human remains recovered after the floods. More than 1,000 unidentified bodies have been buried after DNA samples were collected to facilitate their identification in the future, officials said.

Hospitals struggled to cope with the growing number of unidentified bodies. Large crowds continued to gather at medical facilities, carrying photographs of missing relatives and scrutinising images of the dead displayed on the walls.

Nepal President Ramchandra Paudel on Monday visited flood-affected areas of Nuwakot and Rasuwa districts to take stock of the situation and review rescue and relief operations.

According to the President’s Secretariat, he was briefed by senior officers on search and rescue operations, relief distribution, holding centres and rehabilitation efforts.

Paudel also appealed to the international community to take “concrete and effective” measures to ensure climate justice for Nepal and other countries bearing the brunt of climate change.

The president further said the disaster had exposed the exceptional fragility of the Himalayan environment and served as a stark warning about rising global temperatures and the growing risks associated with climate change.

Nepal on Monday observed a national day of mourning on the 13th day of the disaster, as the government declared September 7 a national day of mourning to honour the victims of the catastrophic floods.

The mourning was observed in keeping with the traditional Hindu practice of marking the 13th day following a death.

“Our thoughts are with the bereaved families and all those affected. India stands with Nepal in this difficult time and will continue to support Nepal's efforts towards search, rescue and relief,” the Indian Embassy in Nepal said in a post on X.

Several families of people missing since the August 26 floods gathered at Maitighar Mandala area in Kathmandu on Monday, carrying placards bearing photographs of their loved ones and urging the government to step up efforts to locate them.

Thirteen days after the disaster, the families said they were still seeking clear information about the whereabouts of the missing and the progress of search and rescue operations.