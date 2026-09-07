Nepal rescue dogs sniff through flood debris to find bodies

KATHMANDU: Rocky and Jumbo have spent the past few days doing what human rescuers cannot always do, sniffing through the rubble in search of those who never made it out of the devastating floods that hit northern and central Nepal last month.

The Belgian Shepherd and German Shepherd were deployed with their handlers in Timure and Ghattikhola in Rasuwa on August 26, the day the flood struck.

Their trained noses have since helped rescuers locate two bodies and a body part, the Onlinekhabar news portal reported on Monday.

"The canines were fully equipped and deployed on the very day the flood came. They have proved to be very effective," Nepal Police spokesperson Abinarayan Kafle was quoted as saying by the news portal.

The Bhotekoshi floods of August 26 devastated parts of Rasuwa and surrounding areas, leaving large quantities of debris and raising fears that many missing people could remain buried.

The canines are trained to detect the scent of human remains and alert their handlers, who then direct the search.

Their ability to enter narrow openings and detect bodies buried beneath debris can be particularly useful in areas where floodwaters have left unstable rubble and inaccessible spaces.

Rocky and Jumbo, trained in search and rescue, were brought from the Nepal Police Canine Office in Kathmandu, Onlinekhabar reported.