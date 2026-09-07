North Korea adds second naval destroyer as US, South Korea and Japan hold military exercise

SEOUL: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un put his second naval destroyer into service and called for building a more reliable nuclear deterrent, state media reported Monday, as the United States, South Korea and Japan began a trilateral military exercise he views as a security threat.

The ship's commissioning comes as North Korea is dialing up pressure on the U.S. after rebuffing President Donald Trump's decision to scale back a major military drill with South Korea in a conciliatory step toward Kim. Observers say North Korea wants to wrest bigger U.S. concessions.

The destroyer Kang Kon was commissioned into North Korea's navy in the eastern port city of Wonsan Sunday at a ceremony attended by Kim and his teenage daughter, whom South Korea's spy service calls his likely heir. North Korean state media photos showed the girl in a white dress and blazer walking alongside her father on a red carpet, touring the warship and posing with sailors.

North Korean destroyers regarded as its most advanced warships

The ship and the Choe Hyon, which was put into service in June, are both 5,000-ton destroyers that state media said can carry various conventional and nuclear weapons. Considered North Korea's biggest and most advanced warships, the two destroyers were likely built with Russian assistance, experts say. In July, North Korea said it test-fired nuclear-capable cruise missiles from the Kang Kon.

In a speech at the ceremony, Kim said the back-to-back warship additions instilled fear in the enemies as the nuclear armament of North Korea's navy made it possible to exercise its nuclear deterrent in a more diversified, practical manner.