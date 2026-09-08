Germany's Merz shocked by far-right state election triumph but doubles down on unpopular reforms

BERLIN: German Chancellor Friedrich Merz doubled down Monday on pushing through unpopular reforms to Europe’s largest economy after a far-right party surged to a landslide victory in a regional election, with a very good chance of forming the first far-right state government since the Nazi era.

Merz said his center-right Christian Democratic Union was “deeply shocked” by what he called “the most serious election defeat that the CDU has had for years, for decades.” But he indicated that he's determined to stay at the helm and said that “giving up is not an option for me.”

The anti-migration and Russia-friendly Alternative for Germany, or AfD, fell just short of a majority in Sunday’s vote in Saxony-Anhalt, a small eastern state that gained outsized prominence as AfD eyed power there. Its regional branch is one of several considered a proven right-wing extremist group by Germany's domestic intelligence agency.

Merz says Germany will stick to its values and Russia stance

AfD's victory is a major distraction for Germany and Merz at a time when Europe faces several challenges, including Russia’s continued aggression against Ukraine, a suspected sabotage campaign targeting NATO countries, and difficult dealings with U.S. President Donald Trump.

Merz said he wanted to assure Germany’s allies that “our institutions are resilient and stable” and the country will stick to its values and constitution after the AfD win. “We know that Germany carries special responsibility because of its history,” he said.

He vowed that he won't “budge one millimeter from my fundamental conviction that we must defend our freedom against Russia now.” Germany is one of Ukraine's biggest supporters in its war against Russia.

Because of Germany’s Nazi past, far-right movements have always come under strong scrutiny. Other major parties have refused to cooperate with AfD in a so-called “firewall.” Unlike many countries in Europe, modern Germany hasn’t yet had a far-right or right-wing populist party leading a national, state or major-city government.

Determination to continue reforms ‘unbroken’

Merz vowed to weaken AfD before he came to power last year, but instead has seen the party's support increase.

The governing coalition of his Union bloc and the center-left Social Democrats has developed a reputation for squabbling and become deeply unpopular, as has Merz himself. The government has struggled to persuade voters that it can get the country’s chronically sluggish economy moving, through potentially painful reforms, including to the pension system.