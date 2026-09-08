Nepal marks first anniversary of Gen Z movement, pays tribute to victims of last year's violence

Nepal on Tuesday marked the first anniversary of the Gen Z movement against corruption that toppled Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli's government. Nepalese ministers, lawmakers, civil society activists and citizens gathered at the old Parliament building in Kathmandu to pay tribute to the victims of last year's violence.
The government declared a public holiday on Tuesday to mark Gen Z Martyrs' Day, with special programmes being organised across Nepal in honour of those who lost their lives during the Gen Z movement on September 8 and 9 last year.
What began as digital dissent quickly escalated into a nationwide movement, with demonstrators raising issues of corruption, nepotism, unemployment, inequality, and lack of accountability.
On September 8 last year, 22 youths were killed by security forces near the Parliament building during anti-government protests. The protests intensified on the second day of the movement, September 9, resulting in the deaths of 54 more people.
Angry over the deaths, Gen Z protesters burnt and vandalised key government buildings, including the Parliament, Prime Minister's Office and residence, Supreme Court, administrative offices and police posts across Nepal.
On Tuesday, the Gen Z Martyr Welfare Society organised a memorial ceremony at the old Parliament building, attended by Home Minister Sudhan Gurung, Science Minister Mahabir Pun, Tourism Minister Khadka Raj Paudel, lawmakers, youths, victims' family members, human rights activists, civil society members and others.
Home Minister Gurung led the gathering in lighting candles and observing a moment of silence for those who died during last year's protests. They also garlanded the photographs of the victims.
The Gen Z movement in September last year led to the dissolution of the then government led by PM Oli and the formation of a new government led by former Chief Justice Sushila Karki. The interim government subsequently conducted the March 5 election.
The Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP), which secured nearly two-thirds of the votes in the election, formed the government under the leadership of young leader and former rapper Balendra Shah.
"Let's fulfil our duty honestly, being responsible and cautious so that such a situation will not arise again where people should go to the streets for good governance and change," Karki said on the occasion of the completion of one year of the 'Gen Z' movement.
She recalled the incident when innocent young people lost their lives while raising their voices on the streets and digital networks demanding good governance, accountability, transparency, and a bright future.
Karki said that on this very day, a painful event occurred in the country's history, and many young people were injured to the extent that they would have to endure the pain of disability for life.
"During that time, there was a lot of damage to private and public property. Many national assets and heritage were lost. This wound in the life of the nation will hardly ever heal. Such a day should never recur," she said.
She said that the Gen Z movement has clearly sent a message to the state and political leadership that without good governance, even a two-thirds majority in parliament cannot provide stability.
"Political stability doesn't solely rely on the number of seats secured in Parliament, but the character and working style of the ruler," she said. "Thus, I expect that the incumbent government works effectively towards maintaining good governance, controlling corruption, ensuring the rule of law and the dignity of the citizens."
Gen Z activist Tanuja Paudel said that one year has passed since the agitation launched by youths demanding transparency and accountability. "However, none of the demands raised by the Gen Z movement was completely addressed," she said.
"Although the power equation changed following the Gen Z movement, most of the questions raised by Gen Z protests remained unanswered," she said in a social media post.
"The day should be observed as a day of remembrance and a reminder to every future government that corruption and disregard for good governance must never be tolerated," said Ganesh Chaulagai, father of victim Shreeyam.
"This government has no room left for excuse or justification. It is an elected government that came to power with the trust of the citizens, especially the young people. Therefore, the government with a two-thirds majority can no longer say that it couldn’t accomplish this or that," he pointed out.
(With inputs from PTI)