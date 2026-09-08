Nepal marks first anniversary of Gen Z movement, pays tribute to victims of last year's violence

Nepal on Tuesday marked the first anniversary of the Gen Z movement against corruption that toppled Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli's government. Nepalese ministers, lawmakers, civil society activists and citizens gathered at the old Parliament building in Kathmandu to pay tribute to the victims of last year's violence.

The government declared a public holiday on Tuesday to mark Gen Z Martyrs' Day, with special programmes being organised across Nepal in honour of those who lost their lives during the Gen Z movement on September 8 and 9 last year.

What began as digital dissent quickly escalated into a nationwide movement, with demonstrators raising issues of corruption, nepotism, unemployment, inequality, and lack of accountability.

On September 8 last year, 22 youths were killed by security forces near the Parliament building during anti-government protests. The protests intensified on the second day of the movement, September 9, resulting in the deaths of 54 more people.

Angry over the deaths, Gen Z protesters burnt and vandalised key government buildings, including the Parliament, Prime Minister's Office and residence, Supreme Court, administrative offices and police posts across Nepal.

On Tuesday, the Gen Z Martyr Welfare Society organised a memorial ceremony at the old Parliament building, attended by Home Minister Sudhan Gurung, Science Minister Mahabir Pun, Tourism Minister Khadka Raj Paudel, lawmakers, youths, victims' family members, human rights activists, civil society members and others.