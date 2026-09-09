Zelenskyy urges more international pressure on Russia for civilian deaths

KYIV: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy chided the international community Wednesday for not taking a tougher stance against Russia over its escalating bombardment of civilian areas of Ukraine.

At the end of August, Russia launched a week of nighttime and daylight attacks on Kyiv in its heaviest sustained bombardment of the Ukrainian capital since its full-scale invasion began more than four years ago. The relentless missile and drone strikes have continued this month and aim to sap civilian morale, Ukrainian officials say.

International economic sanctions on Russia and efforts to isolate Moscow diplomatically haven't stopped the invasion. Zelenskyy urged countries to step up the pressure.

"Unfortunately, there has been too little response from the international community to these strikes, which are taking people's lives practically every day," he said on social media.

"But a response is needed — Moscow must not go into the winter believing that it can get away with missile and drone terror without consequences," he said.