Zelenskyy says US envoys have 'very good' ideas to end Russia's war on Ukraine

Zelenskyy aims to meet with Trump this month

Zelenskyy said he is counting on meeting with Trump around Sept. 20. That's around the time that the UN General Assembly is being held in New York.

The Ukrainian leader indicated he will press Trump to provide more Patriot air defense systems that Kyiv needs to counter Russia's ballistic missiles.

He thanked Washington officials for their efforts to unblock negotiations with Russia, which have been stuck since early this year with little progress.

"As for the peace package that Kushner spoke about and the new ideas, I'll tell you frankly, there were indeed a couple of very good, worthwhile ideas," Zelenskyy said in audio messages answering reporters' questions.

The proposals will remain under wraps for now, he said, but he expressed hope that trilateral talks between delegations from Ukraine, Russia and the US can take place in the fall.

He noted that Ukraine is "ready to find a compromise" on the issue of grain exports and energy. Moscow and Kyiv have targeted each other's grain ships in the Black Sea, raising concerns that two of the world's major suppliers won't be able to get their produce to market.

Ukraine has also battered Russian oil facilities while Russia has pounded Ukraine's power grid ahead of winter.

Russia is confident of military victory, Moscow official says

A Moscow official struck a cooler note on recent developments in negotiations.

"We're convinced the victory is very close. We're very confident in our military potential," Peskov told reporters, while insisting Russia wants to find a peaceful solution and welcomes Trump's diplomatic efforts

Putin has sought to portray Russia as negotiating from a position of strength in the war. But European officials and Western analysts say its bigger army is unable to make significant progress on the 1,250-kilometer (800-mile) front line, where it is pushing to capture the eastern Donetsk region, part of Ukraine's industrial heartland.

"Russian forces will not seize Donetsk ... until 2032 at their current rate of advance — if they can seize it at all," the Institute for the Study of War, a Washington-based think tank, said on Sunday. "The Russian rate of advance has slowed significantly across the theater since 2025, when Russia's rate of advance had already begun to slow."

With troops bogged down on the battlefield, both countries have intensified their aerial campaign of drones and missiles.