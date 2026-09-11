BRICS Summit: Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian lands in Delhi, to hold talks with PM Modi

NEW DELHI: Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has arrived in New Delhi on Friday to attend the BRICS Summit, marking the first visit by an Iranian president to India in more than eight years. He is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 6:15 pm.

Pezeshkian’s visit is noted as tensions between Iran, Israel and the United States continue to threaten a wider regional confrontation.

Tehran has faced growing pressure to respond more forcefully to attacks, while the possibility of the conflict spreading beyond its existing regions is raising concerns over maritime security and energy supplies.

The Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps has already warned of a possible expansion of restrictions into the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea, including routes leading towards the Strait of Hormuz.

It has also warned vessels in ports and anchorages in Kuwait and Bahrain to leave, signalling the potential for the confrontation to acquire a wider maritime dimension.

For India, the developments carry direct strategic implications.

The Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz are vital to India’s energy supplies and trade, while Chabahar remains a key Indian connectivity project linking India with Iran and Central Asia. Any disruption to shipping or a further escalation around Hormuz could therefore have implications well beyond West Asia.