Children in flood-hit Nepal grapple with loss, cling to hope

NUWAKOT: At 12, Nepali schoolgirl Ritu Maya Tamang has already learned how a close-knit family can be torn apart in a matter of minutes.

Tamang is among more than 500 children separated from their parents by the catastrophic August 26 flooding that hit the China-Nepal border, sweeping away homes, bridges and houses.

Nepal's disaster agency said Friday that 1,385 bodies had been retrieved, while 5,130 people remained missing. In China, state media says 43 people are dead and 519 missing.

The flood that first hit Nepal's high-altitude Rasuwa district claimed the life of Tamang's mother, but her body is yet to be found.

Tamang's younger sister is now battling pneumonia in hospital, and her father stays by her bedside.

While her life has been upended by the country's worst-ever flood disaster, one thing remains unchanged -- Tamang still wants to become a doctor.