How China and Nepal are battling flood rumours online

HONG KONG: China and Nepal have taken different approaches to information after a Himalayan flood, shaping what the public saw of a disaster that killed more than 1,400 people.

The August 26 tsunami-like surge of water, mud and debris from a glacial mountain collapse on the China-Nepal border left more than 5,650 missing, including hundreds of foreigners.

Both China and Nepal have gone after fabricated posts on the flood.

But Beijing has gone further to suppress eyewitness video footage and punish people challenging official figures, in an information crackdown that rights groups say follows a familiar pattern.

Information transmitted by Chinese state media on the flood gave little voice to the missing people's relatives and focused on emergency workers' recovery efforts in Tibet, where foreign journalists do not enjoy unfettered access.

Nepal has pressured social media platforms and news outlets to remove fabricated visuals -- including some debunked by AFP fact-checkers -- but Kathmandu offers regular updates of death tolls via social media. Direct commentary from families of victims is readily available on and offline.

Umesh Shrestha, chair of the independent regulatory body Press Council Nepal, said it had asked more than 100 social media accounts to remove content. Most obeyed.