No woman has led UN yet, BRICS backs ‘comprehensive reform’ of world body

The BRICS grouping on Friday called for a “comprehensive reform” of the United Nations, including its Security Council, while flagging the absence of a woman among those who have served as the world body’s Secretary-General.

The issue found mention in the New Delhi Declaration, adopted on the opening day of the two-day BRICS summit being hosted by India. The declaration noted that “no woman has ever been elected for the role of Secretary-General of the United Nations, and only one national from Latin America and the Caribbean, and two nationals from Africa and Asia each have ever occupied the position”.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the adoption of the declaration after the day’s deliberations, attended by Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, among other leaders.

The declaration reiterated the bloc’s support for reform of the UN, including the Security Council, with greater representation for developing countries.

“Recognising the 2023 Johannesburg-II Leaders' Declaration, the BRICS leaders said, "We reiterate our support for a comprehensive reform of the UN, including its Security Council, with a view to making it more democratic, representative, effective and efficient, and to increase the representation of developing countries in the council's membership so that it can adequately respond to prevailing global challenges.”

The leaders also reiterated their commitment to implementing UN Security Council Resolution 1325, adopted in 2000, and advancing the Women, Peace and Security (WPS) agenda.

"We further reiterate the importance of ensuring the full, equal, safe, and meaningful participation of women in decision-making at all levels of peace and security processes, including conflict prevention and resolution, humanitarian relief, mediation, peace operations, peacebuilding, and post-conflict reconstruction and development," the declaration said.

The declaration specifically referred to the ongoing selection process for the next UN Secretary-General and the relevant provisions of the UN Charter.

It said: “We note that no woman has ever been elected for the role of secretary-general, and only one national from Latin America and the Caribbean, and only two nationals from Africa and Asia each have ever occupied this position.”

The UN Security Council unanimously adopted Resolution 1325 on October 31, 2000, launching what the UN describes as the Women, Peace and Security agenda. The resolution recognises the disproportionate impact of conflicts on women and girls and stresses their meaningful participation in peace and security processes.

The BRICS leaders also called for intensified efforts against racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and intolerance, as well as discrimination based on religion, faith or belief.

They flagged “the alarming trends of rising hate speech, disinformation and misinformation” across the world.

(With inputs from PTI)