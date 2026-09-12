Pezeshkian, UAE Crown Prince meet on sidelines of BRICS summit amid strained Tehran-Abu Dhabi ties over war

The talks also come ahead of a proposed meeting between Iran, members of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and Iraq in Oman on September 14. The meeting is expected to focus on an agreement concerning transit through the Strait of Hormuz, a key global energy route that has been at the centre of the conflict.

It would be the first such meeting involving the Gulf states since the start of the West Asia conflict.

The US-Iran war, which began with American and Israeli strikes on Iranian targets, has since expanded into a wider regional crisis, with Iran carrying out missile and drone attacks against US-linked military assets and targets in Gulf states. The conflict has also severely disrupted shipping and energy flows around the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran and the UAE had sought to improve ties in recent years after Abu Dhabi restored diplomatic relations with Tehran in 2022, following a period of strained ties. The two countries, however, have taken sharply different positions on the current conflict. The UAE has condemned attacks on its territory, while Iran has maintained that its military action was directed at US interests and facilities in response to American attacks.

The Pezeshkian-Sheikh Khaled meeting came against this backdrop, and coincided with efforts at the BRICS summit to find common ground among members on the escalating West Asia crisis.

Iran and the UAE were among the countries that backed a joint BRICS statement calling for restraint and stressing the need to protect civilians and global trade and energy flows.