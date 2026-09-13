India sends first consignment of Bailey bridge components to restore connectivity in flood-hit Nepal

India has sent components for a 70-metre Bailey bridge to Nepal to help restore connectivity in the flood-hit Betrawati area, Indian Ambassador to Nepal Naveen Srivastava said.

The first consignment was handed over to Nepal’s Road Division in Hetauda on Saturday, Srivastava said in a post on X, adding that additional consignments of bridge components would reach Nepal in the coming days.

“This bridge will help restore connectivity in Betrawati area that was affected by the recent flash flood in Nepal,” the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu said in a post on X on Saturday.

A Bailey bridge is a portable, pre-fabricated modular steel truss bridge that can be assembled quickly by hand without needing heavy machinery or special tools.

The latest assistance on Saturday is part of India's ongoing humanitarian support to Nepal following the devastating flash floods that struck the northern and central regions of the Himalayan nation on August 26, killing nearly 1,400 people and leaving more than 5,000 missing as of Sunday.