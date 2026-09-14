Global panel to hear Cambodia, Thailand sea dispute

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul denied it was linked to the simmering border conflict with its Southeast Asian neighbour, which erupted into two rounds of clashes last year that left dozens of people dead, and displaced more than a million before a truce was agreed.

Cambodia said last week that it resorted to the conciliation process "after Thailand unilaterally terminated the agreed bilateral framework" through which the two nations had "negotiated their overlapping maritime claims for more than two decades".

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet said in June that the move was also to "protect Cambodia's sovereignty and maritime rights in accordance with international law".

The two countries' representatives are set to give their opening statements on Tuesday before a five-member conciliation panel of international law experts at the world's oldest arbitration court's offices, in Singapore.

Cambodia's Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn is expected to open the floor, followed by his Thai counterpart Sihasak Phuangketkeow.

Set up in 1899, the PCA is the world's oldest intergovernmental dispute-resolution body and resolves disputes between countries and private parties through referring to contracts, special agreements and various treaties, such as the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

The PCA office in Singapore is the Hague-based court's first in Asia.

The commission's recommendations are not binding and will take about a year to be decided.