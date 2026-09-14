Pakistan declares Masood Azhar fugitive ahead of FATF meet, hikes reward to PKR 70 Lakh

NEW DELHI: Pakistan’s Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has named Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) Chief Masood Azhar in its 2026 list of most-wanted terrorists and increased the reward for information leading to his arrest from Pakistan Rupee (PKR) 50 lakh to PKR 70 lakh.

The move comes ahead of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) plenary scheduled for October, with Pakistan seeking to avoid being placed back on the global watchdog’s grey list. The FATF sets international standards to combat money laundering and terrorist financing.

Since 2021, Pakistan has maintained that Azhar is no longer in the country and had fled to Afghanistan. Now five years later, the agency has raised the amount to PKR 70 lakh.

However, sources said that technical analysis conducted by Indian intelligence agencies over the past six months had revealed that Azhar is actively hiding in Nawabshah city within Pakistan’s Sindh province.

The FIA’s latest Red Book also lists 19 terrorists allegedly linked to the November 2008 Mumbai attacks. They are accused of providing financial support, logistical assistance and help in arranging the boats used by the attackers.

Eleven Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operatives named in the list allegedly helped facilitate the sea journey undertaken by the attackers aboard the boats Al-Hussaini and Al-Fauz. They include Muhammad Amjad Khan of Multan, Shahid Gafoor of Bahawalpur, Mohammad Usman of Sahiwal, Ateeq-ur-Rehman of Lahore, Riaz Ahmad of Hafizabad, Muhammad Mushtaq of Gujranwala, Muhammad Naeem of Dera Ghazi Khan, Abdul Shakoor of Karachi, Muhammad Sabir Salfi of Multan, Muhammad Usman of Lodhran and Shakeel Ahmed of Rahim Yar Khan.