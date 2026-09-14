Saudi pipeline hit by drones will be out of service for weeks, further restricting oil flow

CAIRO: A crucial Saudi oil pipeline that was struck in an attack will mostly be out of service for weeks as the damage is repaired, two regional officials said Monday, as Yemen's Houthi rebels seized more islands along Red Sea shipping routes in a new blow to Saudi Arabia's oil exports.

Oil prices gained more than 2% amid growing worries about global petroleum supplies as the new developments squeeze the ability of Saudi Arabia, the world's biggest exporter, to get its crude to market.

The US-Israeli war on Iran has forced the kingdom to shift its exports away from the Persian Gulf, since Iranian attacks have stifled shipping through the gulf's sole exit, the Strait of Hormuz.

So the kingdom has relied on the East-West Pipeline, which runs 1,200 kilometers (745 miles) across the breadth of the country, to move its crude production from Gulf ports to the port of Yanbu on the Red Sea. From there it can be put on tankers for export. But authorities were forced to shut down the pipeline after an attack on Thursday that Saudi Arabia blamed on drones from Iranian-backed militias in Iraq.

Repairing the damage, including at a major pumping facility, could take three to five weeks, the officials, who have been briefed on the matter, told The Associated Press. The line may work partially during the repairs, one of the officials said, but they could not say how much oil might get through.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to brief the media.

The pipeline has been moving a weekly average of 2.6 million to 4 million barrels per day since late August — a quantity that will be lost to the market if the pipeline's flow stops completely, according to an analyst note issued Monday by Rystad Energy, a Norway-based energy analyst. It said the jump in prices for Brent crude, which reached $109, "is a clear signal that the market is increasingly pricing in a significant loss of supply."

The Saudi oil company Aramco, which operates the pipeline, didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. The government-run Center for International Communication, which oversees foreign media in the kingdom, said it was looking into an AP inquiry about how long it will take to repair the pipeline.