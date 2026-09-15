Cambodia 'playing the victim', Thailand tells global mediators

SINGAPORE: Thailand accused Cambodia on Tuesday of "playing the role of a victim" in a dispute over maritime resources, as the Southeast Asian neighbours brought their long-standing feud before international mediators.

The hearing at the Singapore outpost of the Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA) comes after the countries fought two rounds of deadly border clashes last year.

In May this year, Thailand unilaterally pulled out of a framework agreement with Cambodia that aimed to resolve overlapping maritime border claims, but denied any link to their land dispute.

Cambodia subsequently initiated a UN-backed conciliation process at the PCA, saying it hoped to return to constructive negotiations.

Opening Bangkok's case before a five-member panel of international legal experts, Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow said Cambodia sought to "vilify Thailand through false narratives, distortion of facts, and unfounded accusations... including at international forums".

"It does this by playing the role of a victim with a sense of self-righteousness aimed at claiming the moral high ground," he said.

Last year's clashes left dozens of people dead and displaced more than a million before a truce was agreed.