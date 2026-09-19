Danish PM says deal with US on Greenland 'good for NATO and Europe'

Trump said Friday that he had struck an "infinite" deal with Denmark to give the United States control over Greenland's security and bar foreign adversaries from setting up bases there.

"I am pleased to announce that the United States of America has entered into an Agreement with The Kingdom of Denmark, and Greenland, that gives the United States permanent control over security, and all other needs, in Greenland," Trump said on his Truth Social network.

"From now on, no US adversary can EVER have a base in Greenland, have a military presence in Greenland, or make sensitive investments in Greenland, without our express written approval."

"It is gratifying that we are about to enter into an agreement that ensures and strengthens the security of Greenland, the Kingdom of Denmark, the United States and the Western alliance," said Jens-Frederik Nielsen, the head of Greenland's government.

It "recognises Greenland's interests and our place in international cooperation," he added.

Since returning to the White House in January 2025, Trump has repeatedly insisted that Washington needed to control Greenland for strategic reasons, alarming NATO ally Denmark and sparking fierce pushback from the alliance.

Several media outlets have reported that the United States wants to open three new military bases in southern Greenland, in addition to the Pituffik base it already has in the north of the territory.