Ukrainian drones hit Moscow on last day of Russian elections

MOSCOW: Ukraine fired waves of drones at Moscow and the surrounding region early Sunday, killing two people and setting an oil refinery ablaze as Russians voted in a final day of parliamentary elections, officials said.

The attack was the largest on Moscow since the Kremlin launched its Ukraine offensive in 2022 and involved some 1,600 drones, 450 of which were aimed directly at the capital, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said.

Images showed a gaping hole in a multi-storey apartment building on the outskirts of the city, while another showed black smoke pouring from what appeared to be an oil refinery.

The strikes came on the final day of tightly controlled parliamentary elections that are widely expected to result in another win for the ruling United Russia party which backs President Vladimir Putin.

There was no immediate response from Putin to the strikes. But Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin accused Ukraine of attempting to interfere with the polls.

"The unprecedented attack was clearly planned with the aim of disrupting the elections. The enemy did not succeed," Sobyanin said on Telegram.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky meanwhile praised the strikes, saying: "Our long-range responses had a very significant impact in the Moscow region last night."

"One of Russia's key oil industry facilities and the aggressor's logistics facility were hit. These are billions of dollars that sustain the war machine," he posted on X.

Ukraine has targeted Russian infrastructure with drones throughout the war, in retaliation for Russian bombardment of its own towns and cities.

At least two people were killed in Sunday's attacks -- a 44-year-old woman and an elderly man -- in two separate locations, Moscow regional Governor Andrey Vorobyov said.

A fire triggered by a drone crashing into a 21-storey building also led to 400 people being evacuated, Vorobyov said.