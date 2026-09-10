'Cannon fodder': Amnesty accuses Russia of trafficking foreigners to fight in Ukraine

KYIV: Russia is illegally trafficking foreigners to fight in Ukraine, Amnesty International said in a report Thursday, citing interviews with prisoners of war whom it said had been deceived into signing Russian military contracts.

Among the victims were citizens of Brazil, Colombia, Sri Lanka and South Africa, some of whom were lured to Russia through fake job advertisements and made to join the army upon arrival, the London-based rights group said.

In June, an AFP investigation likewise revealed how Moscow was using promises of well-paid civilian jobs to lure Kenyans into fighting at the front.

"The suffering linked... to the internationalisation of the war is affecting highly vulnerable communities and individuals around the world," Amnesty's Secretary-General Agnes Callamard told AFP in an interview coinciding with the publication of the report.

Russia made no immediate public comment on Amnesty's allegations.

Both Moscow and Kyiv have recruited thousands of foreign nationals into their armies since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine four-and-a-half years ago.

Ukraine estimated in April that more than 28,000 foreigners from 136 countries were fighting in the Russian army, while officials believe Russia deployed some 14,000 North Korean troops to battle Ukraine's 2024 incursion into the Kursk region.