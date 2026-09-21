Iran rules out Hormuz reopening until US meets conditions; US redirects 109 vessels near Strait to enforce blockade

Iran has ruled out reopening the Strait of Hormuz or returning to the previous framework of negotiations with the United States until Washington meets Tehran’s conditions, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said, amid heightened tensions between the two countries.

Iran has conveyed its demands to the US through intermediaries and would not reconsider its position until those conditions were met, Ghalibaf said.

“Our messages and conditions have been conveyed explicitly to the other side through intermediaries. And until these conditions are met, the inalienable rights of the Iranian nation are recognised, and the Americans fulfil their commitments, there will be no possibility of a return to the previous negotiation framework or to reopen the Strait of Hormuz,” he said.

The Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global energy shipments, has become a major flashpoint in the confrontation, with restrictions on maritime traffic raising concerns over disruptions to oil supplies and international trade.

The remarks came after Iran's central military command warned that any renewed US military action would trigger attacks on American bases and interests across the region.

The Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters said in a statement carried by Iran’s state-run IRNA that any US military action would be met with “continuous, effective and painful” attacks.

“Should the United States make any mistake against the Islamic Republic of Iran, all its bases and interests in the region will be targeted in continuous, effective and painful attacks without any limitation or consideration,” the statement said.

The Iranian military command also warned countries in the region against supporting any US military operation, saying those that assist Washington would be treated as participants in the action.