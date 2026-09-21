Iran rules out Hormuz reopening until US meets conditions; US redirects 109 vessels near Strait to enforce blockade

Iran has ruled out reopening the Strait of Hormuz or returning to the previous framework of negotiations with the United States until Washington meets Tehran’s conditions, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said, amid heightened tensions between the two countries.
Iran has conveyed its demands to the US through intermediaries and would not reconsider its position until those conditions were met, Ghalibaf said.
“Our messages and conditions have been conveyed explicitly to the other side through intermediaries. And until these conditions are met, the inalienable rights of the Iranian nation are recognised, and the Americans fulfil their commitments, there will be no possibility of a return to the previous negotiation framework or to reopen the Strait of Hormuz,” he said.
The Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global energy shipments, has become a major flashpoint in the confrontation, with restrictions on maritime traffic raising concerns over disruptions to oil supplies and international trade.
The remarks came after Iran's central military command warned that any renewed US military action would trigger attacks on American bases and interests across the region.
The Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters said in a statement carried by Iran’s state-run IRNA that any US military action would be met with “continuous, effective and painful” attacks.
“Should the United States make any mistake against the Islamic Republic of Iran, all its bases and interests in the region will be targeted in continuous, effective and painful attacks without any limitation or consideration,” the statement said.
The Iranian military command also warned countries in the region against supporting any US military operation, saying those that assist Washington would be treated as participants in the action.
Meanwhile, the US Central Command said its forces had redirected 109 commercial vessels as part of efforts to enforce Washington’s naval blockade on Iran.
“A U.S. Sailor stands watch aboard USS John Paul Jones (DDG 53). As of Sept. 20, CENTCOM forces have redirected 109 commercial vessels to ensure total compliance,” CENTCOM said in a post on X.
The U.S. military resumed enforcement of the blockade on maritime traffic entering and leaving Iranian ports on July 14.
U.S. President Donald Trump has warned Tehran of significant consequences if it refuses to alter its behaviour, while indicating that he could be open to talks with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian during the UN General Assembly in New York.
Iranian security chief Mohsen Rezaei had earlier said Tehran had conveyed, through Qatari mediation, conditions for ending the conflict, including an end to hostilities on all fronts, the release of frozen Iranian funds and an end to the naval blockade.
The developments come as world leaders gather in New York for the UN General Assembly, with the U.S.-Iran confrontation and the wider tensions in West Asia expected to figure prominently in discussions.
(With inputs from ANI)