Iran 'toughened' conditions for ending war after US deal collapse: Guards spokesman

TEHRAN: Iranian Revolutionary Guards spokesman Hossein Mohebi said on Tuesday that Tehran had hardened its conditions for ending the war with the United States following the collapse of a June deal aimed at ending hostilities.

"They broke the agreement and committed another vicious act. We have therefore toughened our conditions," Mohebi told AFP in a rare interview in Tehran.

"We are not their playthings, and they cannot unilaterally violate an agreement they signed whenever they please."

He added that the US had "no choice" but to accept Iran's conditions.

During the interview, Mohebi outlined Iran's view of the nearly seven-month West Asia war and the prospects for ending it as diplomatic efforts stall.

In June, Iran agreed with the United States to a memorandum of understanding that included Iranian demands on the lifting of US oil sanctions, removing the naval blockade on Iranian ports, unfreezing Iranian assets abroad, and ending the war on all fronts, including Lebanon.

The deal, however, later unravelled, with each side accusing the other of violating it.

Mohebi said Iran had since toughened its demands, including by seeking the release of the full USD 24 billion in frozen Iranian assets up front before negotiations, rather than in stages.

"The issue of Yemen was not on the agenda of the previous agreement. We are now demanding that the lifting of the blockade on Yemen be included in the agreement," he said, in reference to a Saudi-led coalition's decade-long restrictions on ports and airports run by the Iran-backed Houthis there.

Recently, the Houthis seized control of areas around the strategic Bab al-Mandab Strait, posing a threat to shipping there, while also declaring a maritime blockade on Saudi ports.