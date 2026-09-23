AI risks, Iran war to take center stage at UN

UNITED NATIONS: The future of artificial intelligence and the stalled US war against Iran, with its ripple effect on the global economy, are expected to dominate the UN gathering of world leaders Wednesday.

Following weeks of worldwide headlines about risks of uncontrollable AI -- and calls for a slowdown -- industry leaders are set to brief an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council.

Sam Altman of OpenAI, Dario Amodei of Anthropic and Clement Delangue of Hugging Face will brief the 15-strong Council, the United Nation's top body.

Hugging Face, a repository of AI models, was the target of a recent cyberattack by autonomous OpenAI software, the first in a series of incidents that have raised alarm bells over the rapidly evolving technology.

Meanwhile, the annual parade of UN General Assembly speeches is set to continue, with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian arriving late Tuesday, according to Iranian state media, to address the world body for the first time since the United States and Israel launched attacks on his country.

The strikes in late February sparked a war that engulfed the Middle East, and the Trump administration has so far yet to reach a deal with Tehran to end the conflict.

Tehran retaliated by blocking the Strait of Hormuz, a key waterway for energy transit, sparking a surge in global oil prices.

The recent Houthi takeover of Yemen's Red Sea coast has also heightened fears over global trade and shipping through the vital Bab al-Mandab Strait.

Pezeshkian's speech will come a day after Trump raised the possibility that he could "annihilate the Islamic Republic" and "drive them into hell." During his remarks, all but one member of the Iranian delegation walked out.