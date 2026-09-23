International system is broken, unable to address conflicts like India and Pakistan: US diplomat Rubio

NEW YORK: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Wednesday said it "would be great" if a functional international system existed to address potential conflicts around the world, including those between India and Pakistan.

"We see the utility in the international system. We're here...I think the President has said that the United Nations, for example, has tremendous potential, but it's not living up to it...," Rubio told reporters.

"I think multiple leaders...pointed to the fact that the international system is failing, and it's failing because it has grown beyond its mandate. It has grown beyond its intent. It's involved in all kinds of things that shouldn't be involved in, and it's unable to solve virtually any major conflict in the world,” he said.

The top US diplomat said there's “unanimity and consensus” at the high-level UNGA week that the international system is broken.

"But it's broken because it broke itself. It needs to be brought back to its proper focus and its proper role. It would be great if we had a functional international system, for example, that could deal with a war between Thailand and Cambodia that occurred, or a potential conflict between India and Pakistan...Right now, we don't seem to have a functional international system that can address it,” he said.