At UNGA, Trump says deciding on deal or 'driving Iran into hell', repeats India-Pakistan truce claim

US President Donald Trump told the United Nations General Assembly Tuesday that he had to choose whether to "annihilate" Iran if it fails to make a deal to end the Middle East war.
"I have a big decision to make -- will a deal be made with Iran that lets them rebuild and create a far greater country than it ever was before, maybe one of the greatest in the Middle East or even the world?" Trump said.
"Or do I annihilate the Islamic Republic and do it quickly, never giving them a chance to kill and destroy people and countries again? Do I drive them into hell with no chance of survival and no hope of future greatness or generations?"
But Trump reiterated that he thought an agreement was possible before US midterm elections in November -- in which his Republican party faces losing control of Congress at least partly due to high fuel prices caused by the war.
"I believe we'll make a deal right after the election because it doesn't make sense for them not to," Trump said.
"They're waiting to see how I do in the midterm election. What they don't realize is that I'm not running. I did that already, and won in a landslide."
He also affirmed that he will never allow Iran to have a nuclear weapon.
Addressing the UN General Assembly on Tuesday, the US president said, "For 51 years, the fanatical Iranian regime has ruled by bloodshed and mass murder, spreading death and carnage and chaos across the entire Middle East and beyond.
"They were the bully of the Middle East, but they are not anymore. From the first day I entered the political arena, I have been unwavering. I will never allow Iran to have a nuclear weapon."
As Trump began to describe the last six months of on-and-off military strikes against Iran, the delegation of Iranians began to walk out, with only one person remaining seated.
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi are in New York for the annual meeting but didn’t arrive in the General Assembly hall for Trump’s speech. Instead, lower-level staff and delegates were seated when he began to speak, only to leave 10 minutes into his speech.
Trump accused Iran of stalling to make a deal to fully reopen the Strait of Hormuz and negotiate an endgame to the war until after the midterm elections in the United States.
“I gave absolutely no credence and will not give credence to the election when it comes to Iran," Trump said. "It doesn’t even enter my mind.”
Trump also reiterated his claim that India and Pakistan agreed to end their conflict after Washington threatened to impose tariffs if the two countries did not stop fighting, referring to Operation Sindoor last year.
"Since I took office, it has been my great honour to settle eight wars, and in so doing, become friendly with the leaders of many of those countries. It was a great honour to do it. Numerous of these wars have gone on for many years and even decades," Trump said in his address to the General Debate of the 81st session of the UNGA.
He said the reason he was able to “make these settlements” was the use of his “very special relationships”, trade, use and threat of tariffs, and various other reasons depending on the country.
“Among them, terms of settlement, Cambodia and Thailand, Kosovo and Serbia, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Rwanda, Pakistan and India, Armenia and Azerbaijan, and of course the war in Gaza, which, as I stated previously, includes the return of all hostages, both living and dead,” Trump said.
He added that all these countries wrote him a "letter of thank you”.
“The Prime Minister of Pakistan, terrific man, said that Donald Trump was responsible for saving 30 million lives and probably many more than that,” the US President said.
Trump also listed the words of appreciation expressed by leaders of Azerbaijan, Armenia and Cambodia, saying they thanked him profusely for ending the conflicts in their respective countries.
Trump has consistently claimed credit for stopping the conflict between India and Pakistan, an assertion he has repeated since May 10 last year when he announced on social media that India and Pakistan agreed to a “full and immediate” ceasefire after a “long night” of talks mediated by Washington.
India has been consistently maintaining that the understanding on cessation of hostilities with Pakistan was reached following direct talks between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of the two militaries. India has denied any third-party intervention.
Trump also told the UN General Assembly that a deal between Russia and Ukraine to end Moscow's invasion was possible in the near future.
"We're working very closely with the leaders of Russia and Ukraine, and we will get that one done. It's going to happen, I think, more quickly than people understand. They've had it," Trump said in his speech.
Trump also claimed in the address that Cuba "will fall." Trump has claimed that the communist island located 150 kilometers (90 miles) off Florida's coast represents an "extraordinary threat" to US national security.
He also called for all nations that are part of the International Criminal Court to quit the body, calling it "out of control."
"The United States is equally opposed to the out-of-control institution known as the International Criminal Court," he said at the United Nations.
"I call on all nations that are members of the ICC to officially resign from this rogue institution immediately," he added.
The body tries individuals for the world's worst crimes.
Washington has imposed a series of sanctions on ICC officials, furious at the court's issuance of an arrest warrant for Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu -- a close US ally.
On Tuesday, Trump said Washington would "never allow US service members or anyone else to be investigated or given show-trials by an anti-American tribunal with no jurisdiction over us."
The United States is not an ICC member and has never ratified the Rome Statute that established the court. Israel, Russia and China are also not members.
The president opened his speech at the United Nations with more of a campaign stump-style speech, largely overlooking foreign affairs to focus on his domestic track record on the economy, immigration and crime.
“I can report to you with pride that America is back and our country is stronger today than ever before,” Trump said. “Our technology is second to none, and we are leading in virtually everything.”
Trump talked about the US stock market performance, the 2025 decline in the official US poverty rate, his efforts to stop illegal crossings on the southern border and reduced violent crime rates in American cities.
As he arrived at the UN, Trump briefly spoke to reporters, telling them it was an honor to address the world body before his attention suddenly shifted to his resentments with the news media.
Trump over the weekend announced a White House ban on CNN, MS NOW and Politico, claiming that their coverage of his presidency was biased. The news outlets have filed a lawsuit to restore their access to White House grounds. Trump snapped at a CNN reporter in the UN scrum.
"I'm surprised that CNN is here covering me," Trump said. "You shouldn't be here."
He also told reporters that his message to Russian President Vladimir Putin was to "settle the war."
(With inputs from AFP, AP, PTI)