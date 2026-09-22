At UNGA, Trump says deciding on deal or 'driving Iran into hell', repeats India-Pakistan truce claim

US President Donald Trump told the United Nations General Assembly Tuesday that he had to choose whether to "annihilate" Iran if it fails to make a deal to end the Middle East war.

"I have a big decision to make -- will a deal be made with Iran that lets them rebuild and create a far greater country than it ever was before, maybe one of the greatest in the Middle East or even the world?" Trump said.

"Or do I annihilate the Islamic Republic and do it quickly, never giving them a chance to kill and destroy people and countries again? Do I drive them into hell with no chance of survival and no hope of future greatness or generations?"

But Trump reiterated that he thought an agreement was possible before US midterm elections in November -- in which his Republican party faces losing control of Congress at least partly due to high fuel prices caused by the war.

"I believe we'll make a deal right after the election because it doesn't make sense for them not to," Trump said.

"They're waiting to see how I do in the midterm election. What they don't realize is that I'm not running. I did that already, and won in a landslide."

He also affirmed that he will never allow Iran to have a nuclear weapon.

Addressing the UN General Assembly on Tuesday, the US president said, "For 51 years, the fanatical Iranian regime has ruled by bloodshed and mass murder, spreading death and carnage and chaos across the entire Middle East and beyond.