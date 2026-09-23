Nolan Wells' family pushes back after grand jury declines to recommend charges in his death

JACKSON, Miss. : A grand jury has declined to recommend charges in the death of Nolan Wells, a Black college student who was found dead two days after a July 4 boat trip and party on an island off the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

The district attorney announced the grand jury’s findings late Monday after months of intense speculation about how the 18-year-old went missing from the party and why Wells’ friends left the island without him. Wells' family immediately pushed back on the findings that said there was no evidence of criminal conduct, saying they still didn't have answers about what happened.

Scrutiny of the investigation started almost immediately, as a photo of Wells surrounded by white friends on a boat from the day he went missing fueled online speculation that racial dynamics played a role in his death. People launched accusations and rumors as they grappled with Mississippi's history of racial tension and what it means to be a Black person in a majority-white setting.

The day had started with the group of friends piling into boats and heading to the popular, uninhabited Horn Island for a gathering of a few hundred people. It's still unclear what happened after several of the friends left around 3 p.m. because their boat was taking on water. They said Wells decided to stay behind.

Wells' family rejects report's findings

The grand jury said in a redacted report posted to the district attorney's office Facebook page that Wells' death was “consistent with drowning." The grand jury noted the state's autopsy report, which hasn't been made public, and an independent one commissioned by Wells’ family both found bruising on the back of his head but couldn’t determine the cause of death.

Wells’ mother, Christine Wonsley, said at a news conference Tuesday that she didn't understand how the grand jury concluded that her son had likely drowned given the autopsy findings.

“How can a jury come to the conclusion of drowning, despite knowing that there was trauma to his body, and despite hearing many inconsistencies?” she said.

Lawyers for Wells’ family, including civil rights attorney Ben Crump, said the grand jury’s report yielded more questions than answers. They accused District Attorney Angel Myers McIlrath of ending the investigation despite not determining what caused blunt-force trauma to Wells' body.