We have been 'victims of terrorism': Iran's President Pezeshkian in wartime address at UN

UNITED NATIONS: Iran's president said Wednesday that his people have been 'victims of terrorism' by the United States, delivering a rare wartime speech at UN General Assembly a day after President Donald Trump said he could "annihilate" the Islamic Republic.

The defiant speech by President Masoud Pezeshkian marked a striking instance of a foreign leader addressing the world body while their country is at war with the host nation. While defending his country, Pezeshkian held up large photos of the the late Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and the more than 150 schoolchildren killed on the first days of the war.

“We have only defended ourselves. We are not terrorists,” Pezeshkian said at the General Assembly. “Our innocent people have been the targets of cowardly attacks and aggressions imposed upon our country. And we defended ourselves with utmost strength. America and Israel attacked us.”

He added of the United States: “Yes they did hit us, but we did not bend the knee.” Toward the end of his speech, Pezeshkian called out Trump by name.

“It must be understood by Mr. Trump and those who seek to bully us that we are ready for dialogue and diplomacy and negotiations without accepting the language of force,” he said.

He also said one thing that was measurably false: "We did not hit civilian populations.” Mariners and migrant workers in the region have been among the civilians killed in Iran's attacks since the war began.

Turning to Iran’s nuclear programme, he said peaceful nuclear technology was part of the country’s development, and his country would not accept such technology remaining exclusively in the hands of a few countries.

A busy 24 hours for US-Iran relations

Arriving in New York under heavy security and scrutiny, Pezeshkian — who, within Iran's political landscape, is considered a moderate politician — will address world leaders a day after US President Donald Trump used the same stage to suggest he may "annihilate" the Islamic Republic if a deal isn't reached soon to end the nearly seven-month war.