Judge temporarily blocks Trump's ban on news outlets, says White House must restore access

WASHINGTON: A federal judge early Thursday temporarily blocked President Donald Trump's move to ban three news outlets from the White House grounds and said CNN, MS NOW and Politico must have their access restored.

It's the latest development in an escalating showdown between President Donald Trump and media outlets whose coverage he dislikes.

Trump announced he was banning the outlets Sept. 18, assailing what he called “fake news.” More recently, the president has said negative coverage was dangerous for the country.

The outlets argued they were singled out because of the content of their coverage — in other words, viewpoint discrimination — and called the ban a “blatant violation” of the First Amendment.

In an order posted shortly after midnight, U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly said the media outlets had met the legal thresholds needed to obtain a temporary restraining order, which include likelihoods of succeeding on the merits of the case and of suffering irreparable harm without an order.

“This is a high bar, but Plaintiffs have met it,” he wrote.