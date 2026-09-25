Hasina attacks Dhaka government in fresh recorded address, demands Awami League ban lifted

NEW DELHI: Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has delivered another recorded political address from, this time aimed at journalists covering the UN General Assembly, as Dhaka continues diplomatic efforts to secure her extradition and has objected to her using Indian territory for political messaging.

According to people familiar with the address, there was no question-and-answer session. Hasina used the message to accuse the Bangladesh government of political persecution, economic mismanagement and failing to protect minorities, women and children.

Her remarks come amid continuing tensions between New Delhi and Dhaka over her presence in India. Dhaka has also publicly called for her return and said bringing back Hasina and other fugitives in India is important to improving bilateral ties. In the address she said : “Our people are suffering, women and children have not been spared.” She then cited a series of economic figures, claiming GDP growth had fallen from 6.22% in June 2024 to 3.14% in June 2026, while poverty, unemployment and non-performing loans had risen sharply.”

“These are not just numbers,” she said. “Behind every one of them is a family, a worker with no job to go to in the morning, a farmer who cannot afford seed or fertilizer, a mother deciding which meal her children will go without, a young graduate who did everything right and now has nowhere to go.”

Hasina also portrayed herself as a survivor of repeated attempts on her life. “They have tried to eliminate me several times. Each time, I survived. This time too, I have survived,” she said.