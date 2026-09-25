Turkey rejects Netanyahu's 'baseless accusations' at UN: state media

ISTANBUL: Turkey rejected Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's "baseless accusations" at the United Nations, its state-run news agency Anadolu reported on Friday.

Netanyahu had called Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan a "tyrant" during a fiery speech at the UN, accusing Ankara of harbouring Hamas militant leaders.

The Israeli leader's address to the UN General Assembly on Thursday, in which he denounced enemies and allies alike, sparked uproar in the chamber.

Dozens of envoys from across the world walked out, some jeering and booing, while Netanyahu's own team stood and applauded, and the speaker of the session shouted for order.

"The latest country to become a super spreader of antisemitic lies (is Turkey)," he said.

"Erdogan is a tyrant. He also hosts the Hamas terror chiefs."