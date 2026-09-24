Netanyahu at UN calls Iran attack the 'easiest decision', Gaza genocide charges 'biggest lie of the century'

Allegations of Israeli genocide in Gaza are not only false but “the biggest lie of the century,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told world leaders Thursday in a defiant speech that asserted his nation's right to wage war against Iran — and was not heard by scores of delegates who trooped out before he started speaking.

Netanyahu, his voice rising in emphasis, said attacking Iran “was one of the easiest decisions I've ever had to make” and denounced as “moral cowards” a mass of delegates who walked out of the UN General Assembly when he took the podium to speak.

“In defending itself, Israel is also also defending many of the countries whose delegates just left this hall,” Netanyahu said. “In fact, I want you to know that many of their leaders even thank us privately for taking out Iran's nukes.”

When Netanyahu walked to the rostrum, a mix of cheers, boos and mass walkouts erupted. Scores of delegates trooped out and a majority of seats sat empty afterward. "Order in the hall, please," General Assembly President Khalilur Rahman said repeatedly.

"If there are any other moral cowards who have not yet left the hall, please do so now," Netanyahu said.

The Palestinian Mission to the UN said in a message to many of the 193 UN member nations to bring as many staff as possible to the assembly hall and "collectively walk out of the assembly" once the Israeli prime minister is announced.

"This will send a clear message to Netanyahu and his government that no one is willing to aid, abet, or be complicit in its genocide and war crimes and illegal occupation, which all peace-loving states and peoples demand must come to an end," the message said.

Israel rejects allegations that it committed genocide and war crimes and is illegally occupying Palestinian territory. All Israeli settlements are illegal under international law, but the Israeli government insists they are legal.