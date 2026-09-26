Trump posts map showing 'Trump Strait' off Iran, and other Mideast developments

U.S. President Donald Trump has posted an image of the Strait of Hormuz labeled “Trump Strait” shortly after Iran proposed a deal to open the waterway within a week if the U.S. meets certain conditions.

Meanwhile, Iranian media outlets say the country's president has left New York after the United Nations gathering of world leaders that included Iran's indirect talks with the United States. And Saudi Arabia says it has intercepted another missile it blames on Iran -backed Houthis in neighboring Yemen.

Here is a look at the latest news from the Middle East on Saturday. More coverage of the U.N. General Assembly is available here.

Trump posts a map calling key waterway ‘Trump Strait’

Trump posted an image early Saturday morning on his Truth Social platform of the Strait of Hormuz labeled “Trump Strait,” in the first public indication of his thinking after Iran proposed the new deal and suggested it might help Trump ahead of the midterm elections.

The White House on Friday said only that U.S. officials were having positive and constructive conversations with mediators on the Iran war. Earlier in the week, Iran held hours of indirect talks with the U.S.